Imran Khan Renews Calls for Global Community to Stay Engaged with Afghanistan

In separate calls with Gulf leaders, Pakistan’s premier stresses upon helping Afghans rebuild their war-torn country

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated his calls for the global community to remain engaged with the Taliban in Afghanistan to support the country’s economy and help its rebuilding.

According to statements issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Khan emphasized the need to not abandon Afghanistan during this crucial stage in calls with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed; Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In all three conversations, the prime minister highlighted the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the wider South Asian region, adding that an “inclusive political settlement” was the best way to ensure safety and security for the Afghan people.

During his call with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, the prime minister stressed on addressing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and ensuring its economic stability. On bilateral cooperation, Khan said Pakistan regarded as very important its fraternal ties with the U.A.E. He also congratulated the Crown Prince for the “excellent” arrangements at the upcoming Expo 2020 and conveyed his best wishes for its resounding success. According to the statement, Khan and Zayed agreed to work together to enhance collaboration in all areas of common interest.

In their talks, the Saudi Crown Prince and Khan called upon the international community to “step up its engagement” in order to avert any humanitarian and refugee crises. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Khan also thanked MBS for inviting him to the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in October. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier and the Saudi leader “agreed to work together to further augment and diversify bilateral ties in all spheres.”

During his conversation with the Qatari emir, Khan discussed bilateral relations and the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The premier emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan after 40 years of conflict and instability. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen political and economic ties with Qatar.

Khan appreciated Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic “in particular the care afforded to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for progress and development of both countries.” According to the Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.