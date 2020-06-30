India Bans 59 Apps Linked to China, Including TikTok

Ban, imposed over ‘security threats,’ follows border conflict between New Delhi and Beijing

India on Monday announced it was banning 59 mobile apps, including TikTok and WeChat, over security concerns.

The apps, mostly owned by Chinese companies, are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order,” read a statement issued by the ministry of information technology.

The ban comes after a deadly border conflict between India and Chine earlier this month that resulted in at least 20 Indian soldiers being killed and claims by observers that Beijing had occupied territory previously under New Delhi’s control.

According to the government statement, the ban is being enforced under section 69A of the Information Technology Act “read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009.” It said that the 59 apps were being blocked because the Ministry of Information Technology has received “many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps.”

Primarily popular among people under 30, TikTok has long boasted as being most popular in India, followed by China and the United States. In a statement, TikTok India chief Nikhil Gandhi said the app was complying with government orders, adding it “continued to comply with data privacy and security requirements under Indian law” and had not shared any information of users in India with “any foreign government, including the Chinese government.”

According to Gandhi, government stakeholders have invited the company to respond to allegations against it and “submit clarifications.”

The full list of banned apps is as follows: