Onus on India to Reduce Tensions, Says Pakistan’s Foreign Office

Spokesperson tells weekly press briefing Delhi must end illegal actions in Jammu and Kashmir to create enabling environment for dialogue

The onus is on India to create an enabling environment for dialogue by rescinding its illegal and unilateral actions in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Delhi must rescind its abrogation of Kashmir’s special constitutional status, end its state-backed terrorism against Kashmiri people, and agree to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with international norms.

He said that in the midst of India’s “gross and systematic human rights violations” in Kashmir, it could not mislead the global community by leveling unfounded allegations against others.

To questions, Chaudhri said Pakistan rejected the baseless assertions against Pakistan by Indian External Affairs Minister V. Muraleedharan. He said it was India, and not Pakistan, that had vitiated the atmosphere with its illegal and unilateral measures of Aug. 5, 2019.

The Indian minister had told the Upper House of India’s parliament that the “onus is on Pakistan to create” a conducive atmosphere for dialogue. He said Islamabad could do this by taking “credible, verifiable and irreversible” action to prevent its territory from being used against Delhi. He said India had regularly raised concerns about Pakistan at bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms.

Chaudhri reiterated that India should end its illegal and forcible occupation of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its control, and comply with its international obligations by giving Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite.