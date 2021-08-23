Pakistan Army Captain Martyred, 2 Soldiers Injured in Balochistan Bombing

Separately, terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan

A Pakistan Army captain was martyred, while two soldiers were injured after their vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device in Tobo, Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan. Resultantly, Captain Kashif embraced shahadat while 2 soldiers got injured,” read a statement issued by the military’s media wing. “Injured soldiers have been evacuated to medical facility at Khuzdar,” it added.

Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior military officials offered the funeral prayers for Capt. Kashif in Rawalpindi later on Sunday. According to the ISPR, he was buried will full military honors.

Separately, the ISPR said that a terrorist had been killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Boya area of North Waziristan. “Security forces conducted an IBO on reported presence of terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan,” read a statement. “During exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorist. Search of the area is under process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” it added.

There has been a noticeable uptick in terror attacks targeting security forces in the past few months. Last week, on Aug. 18, a soldier embraced martyrdom during a standoff with terrorists in South Waziristan district. A month earlier, on July 18, another soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an operation in South Waziristan district.