Pakistan Army Chief Honored in Bahrain

During official visit, Gen. Bajwa hailed a joint military exercise as emblematic of both nations’ joint efforts against terrorism

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was on Thursday presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) award by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Ali Khalifa for making significant contributions to defense cooperation between Bahrain and Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the honor was conferred upon the Chief of the Army Staff while he was on an official trip to the Middle Eastern nation from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. It said that during his visit, Gen. Bajwa had called on Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defense Forces Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa and Commander of Bahrain National Guard Lt. Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral defense and security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion,” it said, adding that the Bahraini leadership had reaffirmed its special relationship with Pakistan, as well as pledging to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

According to the ISPR, the Army chief also witnessed the closing ceremony of the Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise Al-Badr-V at Sakhir Camp. He appreciated the standard of training and the results attained. He also said that the exercise signified the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism.