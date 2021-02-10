Pakistan Army Hopes for Peaceful Afghanistan to Achieve Regional Stability

Corps Commanders’ Conference says return of international cricket to country is ‘dividend’ of improved security situation

The 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday hoped that the ongoing Afghanistan peace process would bring about peace in the war-torn state, noting this would result in regional peace and stability.

Chaired by Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the monthly conference at General Headquarters was attended by corps commanders and principal staff officers. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting’s participants conducted a “comprehensive review” of the regional and domestic security environment with “a special focus on the situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.”

Noting that the “enormity of the security challenges” warranted a “holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else,” the conference stressed the need to ensure operational preparedness to prevent any aggression from enemies.

Referring to Kashmir Solidarity Day, which occurred on Feb. 5, the forum “positively noted increasing realization at international forums about worsening humanitarian and security crisis in [India-held Jammu and Kashmir].” It emphasized that Pakistan’s support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, was unwavering.

According to the military’s media wing, the meeting reviewed the improved security situation in the erstwhile tribal areas and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. It decided that early implementation of reforms in the newly merged tribal districts was essential to enable law enforcement agencies in achieving sustainable peace in the area. “Forum expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design to disrupt peace and progress, particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, which lay exposed to entire world thus vindicating Pakistan’s stance on role of hostile agencies in training and funding of terrorists,” it added.

The forum noted that the dividends of overall improved security situation included the return of international cricket in the country, stressing that this was the result of numerous sacrifices rendered and challenges overcome to eliminate extremism and terrorism from Pakistan. “We will stay the course InshaAllah,” the Army chief said.