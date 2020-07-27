Pakistan Army Shoots Down 10th Indian Quadcopter This Year

ISPR reports the spy quadcopter had crossed into Pakistani airspace in the Pandu sector along the Line of Control

The Pakistan Army on Sunday announced that it had downed the 10th Indian spy quadcopter that had crossed over into Pakistani airspace thus far this year.

In a press statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the quadcopter had been shot down in the Pandu sector along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between Pakistan and India. It “had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC,” it added.

“This is [the] 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year,” the ISPR noted.

The Army had, on June 28, announced that it had shot down a drone that had intruded 850 meters into Pakistan’s side of the LoC. Earlier that month, another quadcopter had intruded into Pakistani territory and was shot down in Khanjar Sector along the LoC.

In May, two quadcopters were shot down within the same week.

Officials have recently claimed they believe the Indian Army is deliberately escalating tensions at the LoC by using spy drones and through unprovoked shelling. This constitutes a breach of the November 2003 ceasefire agreement, they claim.

On June 3, ISPR chief Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar had warned that any military adventurism by India would be met with “uncontrollable and unintended consequences,” and cautioned the neighboring nation to “not play with fire.”