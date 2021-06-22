Pakistan, Azerbaijan Have Potential for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation: Gen. Bajwa

During meetings, Chief of Army Staff voices hope of enhancing bilateral military cooperation between the two countries

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have tremendous geostrategic potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation in a diverse array of fields.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations following a two-day official visit of Gen. Bajwa to Azerbaijan, he met President Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Col. Gen. Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu at Baku. During the meetings, it said, he discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghanistan Peace Process, and bilateral defense and security cooperation in various fields.

The ISPR said that Chief of Army Staff had said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan shared common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities. He also expressed the Pakistan Army’s desire to further enhance bilateral military cooperation and regional partnership between the two countries.

The two dignitaries thanked the Army chief for Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan at all international forums.

According to the ISPR, Gen. Bajwa was presented a Guard of Honor by a full military contingent upon his arrival to the Ministry of Defense for his meeting with the defense minister.