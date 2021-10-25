Pakistan Condemns India’s ‘Unrelenting Killing Spree’ in Kashmir

In statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs exhorts Delhi to end ongoing human rights violations and allow right to self-determination

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Sunday condemned the killing in India-held Kashmir of a civilian by Indian forces, describing it as yet another example of Delhi’s “unrelenting killing spree” in the disputed region.

“Pakistan strongly condemns India’s unrelenting killing spree in IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir],” read a statement. It said that Indian forces had killed Shahid Ahmad “in cold blood” while he was crossing a barricade in the Zainapora area of Shopian. “His tragic picture as carried by media is reflective of India’s ongoing barbarity in IIOJK that must jolt the world’s conscience,” it added.

“Unfortunately, Kashmiris are forced to live in an environment of perpetual fear and intimidation under Indian occupation and tyranny, while New Delhi continues to peddle its fabricated propaganda of ‘normalcy’ in the world’s most militarized zone,” read the statement, noting that the rule of the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party had made the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris “normal.”

Urging Delhi to understand that it could no longer hide behind the threat of terrorism to justify its human rights atrocities, the Foreign Office said the Kashmiri people remained steadfast in their demands for the right to self-determination despite decades of aggression.

“Rather than continuing with its diversionary tactics, India must stop human rights violations of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK and create an environment conducive for durable solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people,” it added.

Kashmiri Ahmad, a milk seller, became the 12th civilian killed in violence this month amidst a new surge of unrest in the disputed region. Police claimed he was shot dead in crossfire while officials were facing off against “militant action.” However, local villagers said the man had been fatally shot without any provocation.