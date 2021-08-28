Pakistan Has No Favorites in Afghanistan, Gen. Bajwa tells U.S. Envoy

Meeting between Chief of Army Staff, U.S. Charge d’Affaires discusses matters of mutual interest, with emphasis on evolving situation in Kabul

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated that Pakistan has no favorites in Afghanistan and merely wants to facilitate regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan has no favorites in Afghanistan and our sole aim is helping achieve a peaceful, sovereign, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan,” he told U.S. Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Angela Ageler during a meeting at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said the two officials had conducted detailed discussions on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. In addition, matters of mutual interest and regional security were also discussed in detail.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport and expressing sorrow over the loss of precious lives, the Army chief reiterated the combined resolve to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.

The visiting dignitary, per ISPR, appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked Gen. Bajwa for Islamabad’s special assistance in the ongoing evacuation operations from Kabul.

The meeting occurred at a particularly trying time for Afghanistan, just a day after the Daesh militant group claiming suicide attacks at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport that left at least 150 people, including 13 U.S. servicemen.

Earlier, ISPR Director-General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar informed media during a briefing that Pakistan was “ready” for any situation that might develop on the Pak-Afghan border. Acknowledging that the ground situation in Afghanistan had changed rapidly, he said authorities hoped that the Taliban would fulfill their commitment to prevent Afghan soil from being used by any militant group to target external countries.