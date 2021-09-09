Pakistan Hopes Taliban Government Will Meet Humanitarian Needs of Afghans

Foreign Office announces dispatch of aid to neighboring nation in form of food and medicine

Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed its “abiding” commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan in its first official response to the Taliban announcing an “interim” government led by Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund as the prime minister.

“We have noted the latest announcement about formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office that noted that Islamabad was “closely” following the evolving situation in the war-torn state.

“We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people,” it said.

In a separate statement, also issued by the Foreign Office, the government announced that it was dispatching humanitarian assistance in the form of food and medicine to Afghanistan. “Three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan,” it said. “After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes,” it added.

“The Government of Pakistan would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment,” it said. “Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert possible humanitarian crisis.”

On Tuesday, the Afghan Taliban announced a new “interim” cabinet comprising 33 ministers, including Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who continues to fetch $10 million bounty from the U.S. State Department. Critics have stressed that the new government—mostly comprised of Pashtun members of the Taliban—does not match the Taliban’s promises of an inclusive government that reflects the ethnic makeup of the country.