Pakistan Rejects India Reaction to OIC’s Kashmir Resolution

In statement, Foreign Office urges Delhi to pay heed to international community’s concerns over its ‘state-terrorism’

Pakistan on Monday rejected a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in which it had criticized the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s unanimously adopted resolution on Jammu and Kashmir.

“We strongly and categorically reject the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the 47th CFM Session in Niamey, Republic of Niger, held on Nov. 27-28, 2020,” read the Indian statement. In its rejoinder, Pakistan noted that the OIC represented the Muslim Ummah and was the second-largest international organization after the U.N. with 57 members and five observer states.

“Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest internationally recognized disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council, which remains unresolved because of India’s intransigence and unwillingness to implement relevant UNSC resolutions and its own solemn commitments made to Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community,” read the Foreign Office statement.

It said that the OIC resolution was a “forceful repudiation” of India’s legally untenable contention that Kashmir was its “internal” matter. “The OIC resolution is further proof that India can neither hide its gross and systemic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people and the denial of their inalienable right to self-determination, nor can it escape international censure of its egregious behavior,” it added.

Advising Delhi to “pay heed” to the international community’s concerns over its actions in India-held Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it should halt its “state-terrorism” in the disputed region. It also urged India to “end its illegal and forcible occupation of IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir]; and take concrete steps towards solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the U.N. Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”