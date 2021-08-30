Pakistan Rejects Indian Defense Minister’s Terror-Related Allegations

In statement, Foreign Office reiterates ‘incontrovertible evidence’ of Delhi’s state-sponsored terrorism against Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s allegations of Islamabad’s links with terrorism, describing them as “completely” baseless.

Earlier in the day, Singh told an event at the Defense Services Staff College that any ceasefire’s success was a result of India’s strength. “In 2016, cross-border strikes changed our reactionary mindset into a proactive mindset, which was further strengthened by the Balakot airstrike in 2019,” he said, without directly naming Pakistan. “The belief that India would not only end terrorism on its own land but also not hesitate to conduct counter-terrorism operations on their land if needed is gradually becoming stronger,” he said and accused the “neighbor” of “targeting our nation.”

The Indian official went on to claim that the “neighbor” that had lost two wars in 1965 and 1971 lacked the capacity for a full-on offensive so it had to resort to “proxy war, and terrorism … [as] an integral part of their state policy.”

In its response, Pakistan’s Foreign Office sought to emphasize that it was India, and not Pakistan, that was responsible for cross-border terrorism in the region. “Pakistan has shared incontrovertible evidence with the international community of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism and subversion against Pakistan,” it said, accusing Delhi of using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

“This year alone, India has been involved in terrorist attacks in Johar Town, Lahore and against Chinese and Pakistani workers at Dasu,” it alleged, reiterating that the BJP-RSS nexus had a “clear anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda” and often targeted Pakistan with false propaganda campaigns for “ideological reasons and political expediency.”

The statement also slammed India’s “so-called ‘surgical strikes’ and ill-conceived misadventure in Balakot in February 2019,” stressing it had been based on lies and deceit. “Pakistan restored the strategic balance in the region by retaliating against India in a measured and firm manner,” it said.

According to the Foreign Office, Singh’s statement about the ceasefire along the Line of Control persisting solely due to India’s “strength” was also incorrect. “The February 2021 reaffirming of 2003 ceasefire understanding only demonstrated that Pakistan is a responsible state that wants to maintain peace in the region despite irresponsible Indian behavior. Our desire for peace notwithstanding, Pakistan will resolutely defend itself against any aggressive Indian designs,” it added.