Pakistan Successfully Tests Locally-Developed Rocket System

Fatah-1 Multi-Launch Rocket System is capable of delivering conventional warheads over a distance up to 140km

Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test flight of an indigenously developed extended-range guided Multi-Launch Rocket System.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Fatah-1 system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to 140km. It said that the new weapon system would give the Army “capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.”

The guided system has been designed specifically to hit targets without leaving behind unexploded ordnance. Experts say its development and deployment will aid Pakistan in responding to Indian efforts to expand its conventional capabilities.

“President [Arif Alvi], Prime Minister of Pakistan [Imran Khan], Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee [Lt. Gen. Nadeem Raza] and COAS [Gen. Bajwa] have congratulated participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test,” the ISPR added.