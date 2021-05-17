Pakistan Urges U.S. to Address Israel Shelling of Palestine

Foreign minister Qureshi highlights Islamabad’s role in fight against terrorism during phone call with U.S. secretary of state

Pakistan on Sunday emphasized the need for the U.S. to intervene and restore peace in the Middle East amidst ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City that have killed nearly 200 people in the past week.

During a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken—their second since January—Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed him of the deep concern and anguish of the Pakistani people over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestine. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Qureshi also emphasized the importance of the U.S. in addressing the dire situation, restoring peace, and facilitating a just situation.

Afghan peace process

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Afghan peace process, adding that achieving a peaceful political solution in the war-torn state was the shared responsibility of all Afghan, international and regional stakeholders. Underscoring the importance of a responsible withdrawal, Qureshi stressed that reduction in violence, a permanent ceasefire, and seizing this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement was essential.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, and updated Blinken on Islamabad’s progress in strengthening anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regimes. He reaffirmed the resolve to continue these efforts.

According to the Foreign Office, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments. The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the U.S. anchored in close economic cooperation, enhanced regional connectivity and a common vision for a peaceful South Asia.

Both leaders also agreed to stay in touch and work together on advancing their two countries’ shared bilateral and regional interests.