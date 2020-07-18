Pakistan Welcomes U.N. Sanctions on TTP Leader

In statement, Foreign Office spokesperson says Islamabad is implementing the sanctions and hopes other countries will do the same

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the United Nation’s decision to add the name of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leader Noor Wali Mehsud on its sanctions list, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“Pakistan welcomes the designation of Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of TTP, by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee on its Da’esh and Al Qaeda Sanctions List,” spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in the statement, adding that Islamabad was implementing the sanctions in line with UNSC resolutions and hoped that other nations would do the same.

Farooqui said the TTP was already terrorist organization as designated by the U.N., adding that it was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. She said that Pakistan had managed to push back the militant organization through a series of comprehensive security operations. However, she added, TTP continues to “operate from outside” Pakistan’s borders with support from its third-country facilitators in a likely reference to TTP militants allegedly hiding in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan will continue to pursue its policy of fighting against those involved in participating, financing, planning, facilitating and perpetrating terrorism,” the statement concluded.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the U.S. welcomed the decision. “TTP is responsible for many deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The United States domestically designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in September 2019,” it added.

Noor Wali was selected to lead the TTP in June 2018 after the death of former leader Mullah Fazlullah.