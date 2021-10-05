Peace and Stability Result of Selfless Sacrifices of Martyrs: Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief confers military awards to personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services to nation

Peace and stability in Pakistan is a result of the selfless devotion and sacrifices of the heroic officers and soldiers who have laid down their lives for the homeland, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday.

“There is no cause more noble than laying one’s life for defense of motherland, and the sacrifices of our martyrs won’t go to waste,” he was quoted as saying during an awards distribution ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the ceremony was dedicated to conferring military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

It said that 47 officers had been awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military); while six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers and 12 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat. “Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members,” the ISPR added.

The Army chief also lauded the brave families of martyrs for the supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country.