Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport

PIA aircraft with more than 90 people onboard had been traveling from Lahore to Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday, mere minutes before it was due to land.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed the crash, adding that the PK8303 flight, an airbus A320, was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crewmembers. They said authorities had started investigating the reasons behind the crash and officials had started reaching out to relatives of the passengers and crew.

“I have lost engine,” Capt. Sajjad Gul can be heard saying in the mayday call he sent to Air Traffic Control right before the crash.

Local media has reported that the plane crashed near the Model Colony residential area of Karachi. Footage from eyewitnesses showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. Several houses have been damaged due to the crash, and firefighting efforts are currently underway to put out the flames engulfing the ruins. At least six cars, which were parked at the crash site, also caught fire, with local media saying it had created difficulties in ensuring the successful completion of rescue operations. According to rescue officials, it is too soon to say how many, if any, residents were at home at the time of the crash.

Rescue workers with the Edhi Ambulance service said eight injured, including children, had been transferred to hospital thus far.

Ambulances and rescue officials have been deployed to the scene to help residents and any survivors of the crash. The Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Rangers troops also reached the crash site quickly to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts. The Health and Population Welfare minister has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, said Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister.

“We have started efforts to gather information on the crash at the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and are focusing on the logistics of the crash site,” said Information Minister Shibli Faraz.

Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, expressed grief over the tragedy, adding PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends full support in rescue efforts. Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar also expressed deep grief and sadness over the incident. He said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board had been ordered to conduct an “immediate inquiry” into the crash.

In a posting on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and saddened by the crash. “Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi and with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now,” he said. “Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased,” he added.

Pakistan resumed domestic flight operations just this week, as the country eases lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. In the initial phase, PIA and Serene Air are the only airlines flying routes between Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available