President Signs Eight Ordinances Into Law

President Arif Alvi on Thursday signed eight new ordinances that had been approved by the federal cabinet last week, including a controversial amendment to the NAB Ordinance.

Declaring the ordinances essential to the “public interest,” Law Minister Farogh Naseem had told a press conference last week that the government would have preferred to enact them through Parliament, but the opposition had compelled the government to resort to ordinances.

The ordinances promulgated are as follows: