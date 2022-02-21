Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists in North Waziristan Operation

ISPR says one soldier, 28-year-old Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, was martyred during the intelligence-based operation

Five terrorists were killed and one soldier martyred during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces had launched the operation after receiving reports related to the presence of terrorists in the area. During the operation, it said, there was an “intense exchange of fire” that led to the killing of the extremists and the martyrdom of the soldier.

Identifying four of the five slain terrorists—Habib Nawaz, Waheed Ullah, Abdur Rehman, Muhammad Ullah—the ISPR said that the process to identify the fifth terrorist was still in progress. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout of the killed terrorists, which include submachine guns, hand grenades and a large number of multiple caliber rounds,” it said, adding that the slain terrorists had been involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings, and kidnapping for ransom.

The military’s media wing also identified the martyred soldier as 28-year-old sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of Quetta. Lauding the soldier, it said he had “fought gallantly” and inflicted several casualties on the terrorists. “The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.