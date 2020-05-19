Seven Martyred in Separate Balochistan Incidents

In statement, ISPR says two separate attacks resulted in martyrdom of seven people in restive province

Seven people—six soldiers and one civilian—were martyred in two separate attacks targeting military personnel in Balochistan province, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

Five military personnel, and one civilian driver, were martyred when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in the Pir Ghaib area of Mach late on Monday night, read the statement. It said that the personnel had been returning to their base camp “after routine patrolling duty” when their vehicle was targeted.

The names and rank of the deceased are as follows:

Naib Subedar Ihsanullah Khan

Naik Zubair Khan

Naik Ijaz Ahmed

Naik Maula Bux

Naik Noor Muhammad

Driver Abdul Jabbar

Separately, also on Monday, a soldier embraced shahadat “during an exchange of fire [with terrorists]” near the Mand area of Balochistan, along the province’s border with Iran. According to the ISPR statement, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced shahadat during the clash.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but there has been a marked uptick in violence from the region in recent weeks. Six soldiers were martyred in a similar IED attack, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, earlier this month.

After that attack, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa had phoned his Iranian counterpart and sought bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling.