Tit-for-tat Blood Feud Attacks in Tank

At least 12 killed in single day as rival tribes target each other in long-running feud

At least 12 people were killed in attacks on Thursday, after two rival armed groups took aim at each other in northwest Pakistan, officials said.

Armed members of one tribe first attacked a rival group, killing two people, Fahad Wazir, a senior government official told AFP. Later a passenger van passing through the territory of the second tribe was shot up, leaving 10 passengers dead and five injured.

“At least 12 people were killed in both the attacks today, both these rival groups from two separate tribals had an old enmity,” said Wazir. He added that one woman was among the dead and some of the wounded were in a critical condition.

More than 32 people have so far been killed as part of the feud.

Mohammad Arif Khan, the top police official in the remote town of Tank where the incident took place, told AFP the two tribes have attacked each other at regular intervals since the feud began with an honor killing 22 years ago.

Extra police have been deployed to the area and an operation launched to find those responsible for the shootings, officials said.