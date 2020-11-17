TLP Ends Sit-in After Talks With Government

In document shared with media, government has agreed to expel French ambassador within 2-3 months, boycott French products

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), late on Monday, ended its Rawalpindi sit-in after announcing that the government had accepted all its demands.

According to the agreement inked between the government and the TLP—and shared with media by a spokesman of the TLP—the government has agreed to expel the French ambassador to Pakistan within 2-3 months via parliamentary consensus; to not appoint any ambassador to France; boycott French products at the government-level; and release all TLP workers who were arrested in the lead-up to, and during, the sit-in.

The agreement has been signed by Interior Minister Brig (retd.) Ijaz Shah, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, and Islamabad Commissioner Amer Ahmad from the government’s side. It also states that the government would not register any cases against TLP leaders of workers after they call off their sit-in.

There was no official confirmation from the government of the agreement, but it issued a notification announcing the immediate release of all TLP workers arrested during the past two days shortly after it was made public.

Thousands of TLP supporters had marched on Islamabad on Sunday, demanding the immediate expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan, as well as a total economic boycott of French products. As they marched on the federal capital, law enforcement officers attempted to halt their progress by blocking major route with shipping containers and deploying tear gas in a bid to disperse them. However, the protesters managed to remove the barricades and pushed back the police and paramilitary troops.

According to local media, several police officers were injured in the clashes. On Monday, public transport remained suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Mobile phone services were also halted, provoking outrage from local residents who complained of difficulties in accessing medical facilities and keeping in touch with family and friends.