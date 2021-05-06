TTP Claims Responsibility for Attack on FC Personnel in Balochistan

ISPR says four FC soldiers were slain, six others injured following attack from across the border with Afghanistan

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on Frontier Corps personnel that left four soldiers martyred and six others injured.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the attack had been launched from across the border with Afghanistan while the personnel were proceeding with fencing of the border area in Zhob district, which borders Afghanistan’s Paktika province. It identified the martyred personnel as Hawaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ahsanullah and Naik Sultan.

The injured have been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta for treatment, it added.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed condemned the attack in a statement. “The terrorist attack on FC personnel is extremely disappointing,” he said. “The fencing work at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed at any cost,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office said it had asked Afghanistan to take action against militants housed on its soil, adding that the Afghan embassy in Islamabad had been asked to convey its concerns to relevant authorities in Kabul.

Last year, the ISPR had claimed in a posting on Twitter that violent incidents on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border were designed to derail the Afghanistan Peace Process, adding that such attempts would not be allowed to succeed. “Pakistan earnestly believes that both countries deserve peace and progress. Together we will defeat all spoilers,” it had added.