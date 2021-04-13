TTP Terrorist Shot Dead in South Waziristan: ISPR

Military’s media wing says Peer alias Asad had been an active member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan since 2006

A terrorist of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was killed during an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the military’s media wing said that the terrorist, Peer alias Asad, had been shot dead during an “intense” exchange of fire with security forces. “Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Ladha, South Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists,” read the statement.

It said the deceased had been affiliated with the TTP since 2006. “He joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces,” it said. “After the death of Hakeemullah Mehsud, he [Asad] joined the Shehryar Mehsud Group,” it added.

This is the second major TTP militant to be shot dead by security forces thus far this month. On April 3, the ISPR had announced that security forces had eliminated a TTP militant in South Waziristan who had been involved in attacks on more than 50 security personnel since 2007. Per the statement, the TTP commander—identified as Nooristan alias Hasan Baba—was killed during an intense exchange of fire while forces were conducting an intelligence-based operation.