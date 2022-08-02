Wreckage of Missing Pakistan Army Helicopter Found in Balochistan

The wreckage of a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter traveling from Quetta to Karachi that went missing on Monday evening was found on Tuesday, with no survivors, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced in a posting on Twitter.

“The wreckage of unfortunate hel[icopter] which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela,” the military’s media wing said. “All 6 officers & soldiers, including Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, embraced shahadat,” it added.

On Monday night, the ISPR had said the aviation helicopter had been on a flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control. “Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan,” it said, adding that a search operation for the wreckage and any survivors was underway.

Local media had confirmed the presence of Quetta Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali, who was supervising the military’s flood relief operations in rain-stricken Balochistan, onboard the helicopter. It said that in addition to Lt. Gen. Ali, the helicopter was piloted by Maj. Syed and co-piloted by Maj. Talha. It said Coast Guards Director-General Brig. Amjad; Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and chief naik Mudassir were also onboard.

Local sources said the area in which the helicopter was believed to have crashed was mountainous and lacking paved roads, which made search operations very difficult and prolonged the process to locate the crashed vehicle. Police had earlier said they had found some wreckage in the Haji Sakran area of Lasbela.

The Pakistan Army is currently helping civil authorities in relief operations across Balochistan following torrential rains that have triggered floods. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, at least 147 residents of Balochistan have died in rain-related incidents since June 1.

“The disappearance of Army Aviation helicopter from Balochistan is alarming,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on Twitter after reports of its going missing were initially made public. “The entire nation prays to Allah Almighty for the safety, security, and return of these sons of the country who came out to help the flood victims. Insha Allah,” he added.

Similarly, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had expressed his concern and prayed for the missing. “Disturbing news of Army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board,” he tweeted.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is also the foreign minister, had prayed for the safety of all officers aboard the missing helicopter.