Acclaimed Author Sara Suleri Goodyear Dies, Aged 68

Most popularly known for ‘Meatless Days’ and ‘Boys Will be Boys,’ Goodyear was professor emeritus of English at Yale University

Author and educator Sara Suleri Goodyear passed away on Monday in Washington state surrounded by her nieces, according to friends and family. She was 68.

Born in Karachi on June 12, 1953 to Mair Jones, a Welsh English professor, and Z.A. Suleri, a renowned Pakistani journalist, she received her early education in London before returning to Pakistan, where she attended secondary school in Lahore. Subsequently, she received her B.A. at Kinnaird College, Lahore, and an M.A. from Punjab University. She received her Ph.D. from Indiana University in 1983.

Goodyear was best known among literary circles for Meatless Days, a memoir of her years in Lahore that explored the interweaving of national history and personal biography with a focus on the women of her family. Her follow-up Boys Will be Boys: A Daughter’s Elegy, published nearly 15 years later, paid tribute to her father and sought to address questions of loss and cultural displacement.

In 1993, Suleri married Austin Goodyear of the prominent Goodyear family. They remained married until his death in 2008.

A founding editor of the Yale Journal of Criticism, she also served on the editorial boards of The Yale Review and Transition. She was the professor emeritus of English at Yale University.