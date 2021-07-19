Bus Crash in Dera Ghazi Khan Leaves Dozens Dead

At least 29 people killed, over 40 others injured in accident that occurred ahead of Eidul Azha holidays

At least 29 people were killed and over 40 others injured on Monday after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan, according to police and rescue officials.

The packed bus was carrying 75 passengers from Sialkot to Rajanpur for the Eidul Azha festival, and the accident occurred near the Taunsa Bypass. Rescue 1122 officials said they had shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Irshad Ahmed told media that 29 people, including women and children, had thus far perished due to the accident. He said rescue officials had reached the site shortly after the accident, adding that the injured and deceased had been shifted to the nearby DHQ Teaching Hospital. The hospital’s administration said four of the injured were in critical condition.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a posting on Twitter, condoled with the affected families and expressed his sorrow over the deaths. He described the incident as a “calamity” for people returning home for the upcoming Eidul Azha holiday. “May God raise the dead to a higher level in Paradise [and] give the family the courage to bear the trauma,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also regretted the loss of lives in the accident. In a statement, he conveyed his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and instructed authorities to ensure the injured were accorded the best medical treatment.

Pakistan has a very poor road safety record and often reports similar incidents of bus crashes. Last month, a bus filled with pilgrims crashed in Balochistan, killing 20 people and leaving 10 others critically injured. Similarly, in May, a speeding bus fell into a ravine in Attock, killing 15 people and leaving around 35 others injured.