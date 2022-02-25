Disputes Should be Resolved through Dialogue, Diplomacy: Imran Khan

In meeting with Russia President Putin, Pakistan’s prime minister regrets Ukraine conflict and stresses Islamabad’s commitment to long-term ties with Moscow

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday underlined Pakistan’s belief that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy during a one-on-one meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office after a meeting that lasted over three hours noted that the prime minister had “regretted” the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding that Islamabad had hoped it could be averted through diplomacy. “The prime minister stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest, and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict,” it said, stressing that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Russian president ordered a military operation in Ukraine early on Thursday, a few hours after the prime minister reached Moscow on an official visit that was described by “historic” by government officials. The invasion has provoked mass global outrage, with Western nations invoking sanctions on Russian assets and government officials. There were concerns that presence of Pakistan’s prime minister in Russia at this juncture could be perceived as Islamabad supporting the military standoff, but the Government of Pakistan has repeatedly asserted that it does not support any military conflict.

According to the statement, the two leaders held a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. “Recalling the telephone conversations during recent months between the two leaders, the prime minister expressed confidence that the positive trajectory of bilateral relations will continue to move forward in the future,” it said, adding that he believed the “trust and cordiality” of the relationship would boost further broadening of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Reaffirming the importance of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline, Khan described it as a flagship economic project between the two countries. He also discussed the two nations’ cooperation on other potential energy-related projects.

The prime minister also underlined the urgency of addressing the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and preventing the war-torn state’s economic meltdown. “The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community for a stable, peaceful and connected Afghanistan,” read the statement, adding that Khan had noted the importance of cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and Russia at various international and regional fora, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in this regard.

On South Asia, the prime minister highlighted to Putin the ongoing human rights situation in India-held Jammu and Kashmir, and underscored the imperative of peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute. “The prime minister also highlighted the developments detrimental to regional peace and stability and stressed the need for measures that would help keep the regional balance,” read the statement.

It said the two leaders had also discussed the rising trends of extremism and Islamophobia globally, with Khan emphasizing “the need for interfaith harmony and coexistence.”

In a brief statement, the Kremlin said the two leaders had discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia. “Earlier in the day, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall,” it added.

After meeting President Putin, Khan and a delegation met Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak and its Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov.

Following the meetings, the prime minister departed from Moscow and returned to Islamabad.

Khan had arrived in Moscow on a two-day official visit a day earlier, and was initially scheduled to return tonight (Friday), but the government revised the schedule without explanation and the prime minister and his delegation returned last night.