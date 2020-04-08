Every Citizen Important in Curbing COVID-19 Spread: Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief says country will emerge stronger after overcoming the threat of coronavirus

Every citizen of Pakistan is equally important in the fight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday.

Presiding over the 231st Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi, the Army chief vowed that Pakistan would emerge a stronger nation after overcoming the challenges posted by COVID-19. “Being a nation with vibrant youth and resilient people ready to share and sacrifice, we will emerge stronger from this challenge, by the will of Allah Almighty,” he said.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate, the Corps Commanders participated in the 231st conference via video-link in a bid to maintain social distancing.

Appreciating the efforts of troops who have been deployed to manage the nationwide lockdowns, the COAS directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in providing critical resources and mitigating the suffering of people in far-flung areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, interior Sindh and Balochistan.

The Corps Commanders’ meeting also reviewed the geo-strategic, regional and national security environment, with a particular emphasis on the latest situation arising from the global spread of COVID-19. It also reviewed the deployment of Pakistan Army troops currently assisting civil administration in aid of civil power across the country.

According to the ISPR, the corps commanders were briefed on the functioning of the National Command and Operation Center, established to synergize and articulate the national effort for containment of COVID-19. The participants paid tribute to those on the frontlines, including doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and law enforcement agencies, for braving this pandemic under challenging environment. They also paid tribute to residents of India-held Jammu and Kashmir, noting they were fighting the pandemic while struggling for their just cause of self-determination.