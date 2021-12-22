Fault in Submarine Cable near Karachi Slows Internet in Pakistan

PTA says efforts underway to fix fault, stressing it may take some time to rectify the issue and warning of slow speeds during peak hours

A fault in one of the international submarine cables that provides internet services to Pakistan has slowed down internet traffic during peak hours and will take some time to fix, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

The regulator said that the fault had occurred in a fiber-optic cable located in the sea near Karachi. “However, alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made by relevant service providers through obtaining additional bandwidth and capacity to meet the requirements,” it said.

“Work is underway to remove the fault, which may take some time to rectify,” it added. The PTA stressed that all ISPs had been directed to ensure uninterrupted Internet services through alternate routes. It said that the alternate routes being utilized had ensured minimal impact on services.

According to the PTA, the fault developed in the Asia-Africa-Europe-1 cable, a 25,000km-long system that connects Southeast Asia to Europe through Egypt. It connects Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Yemen, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Italy, and France. The AAE-1 cable system deploys 100 gigabytes per second transmission technology, with a minimum design capacity of 40 terabytes per second.

This is the second time that AAE-1 has developed faults this year. In October, the cable was reportedly cut near Fujairah, U.A.E., resulting in disruption to internet services across Pakistan and reduced bandwidth for several days.