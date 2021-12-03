Foreign Office Says Tweet Criticizing P.M. Khan Was from Hacked Account

The Twitter account of Pakistan’s Embassy in Serbia had alleged that staff had not been paid in three months and had no choice but to air grievances

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday claimed that the social media accounts of its embassy in Serbia had been hacked, and messages posted by them had not originated from the mission.

“The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia,” read a clarification posted on Twitter by the Foreign Office spokesperson.

The rebuttal was prompted by the official, verified account of Pakistan’s Embassy in Serbia tweeting criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day, alleging that the mission’s staff had not been paid their salaries for the past three months.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect [P.M. Imran Khan] that we government official will remain silent and keep working for you without been [sic] paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this [Naya Pakistan]?” read the tweet, which was accompanied by a video parodying the premier’s “Ghabrana nahin hai” (don’t worry) slogan.

In a subsequent tweet, the account added: “I am sorry [P.M. Imran Khan], am not left with another option.”

The tweets have since been deleted.