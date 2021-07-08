Gen. Bajwa Says Pak-Qatar Ties Transforming into Enduring Partnership

During official visit to Gulf state, Pakistan Army chief lauds Doha’s role in the Afghanistan peace process

Pakistan and Qatar share a great history of cordial relations and deep spirit brotherhood that are being transformed into an enduring partnership between the two states, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the armed forces, the Pakistan Army chief met Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, as well as Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah and Qatar Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim during the first of a two-day, official visit to the Gulf state.

It said that Gen. Bajwa had appreciated the role of Qatar in the ongoing Afghanistan Peace Process, adding that during the meetings, the dignitaries had discussed matters of mutual interest, defense and security cooperation, as well as the prevailing regional situation.

The Qatari dignitaries, read the ISPR statement, had appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the South Asian region, and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries. Both sides also underscored the importance of further enhancing their cooperation in a diverse array of fields.

Senior leaders of the Taliban are currently stationed in Qatar, where they have been allowed to open a political office to facilitate reconciliation with the democratically elected government in Kabul. Opened in 2013, the office is funded by the Qatari government, but cannot be used for public dealings.