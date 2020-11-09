Imran Khan Congratulates U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden

In a posting on Twitter, Pakistan’s prime minister says he looks forward to working together to end illegal tax havens

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, for securing victory in the 2020 elections, defeating incumbent Donald Trump.

In a posting on Twitter, the prime minister said he looked forward to working with the new American president to achieve peace in Afghanistan and evolving mechanisms to end illegal tax havens.

“Congratulations [to] Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” he said. “Look forward to President-elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy and working with him to end illegal tax havens and stealth [sic] of nation’s wealth by corrupt leaders. We will also continue to work with U.S. for peace in Afghanistan and in the region,” he added.

Earlier, Planning Minister Asad Umar also congratulated the two U.S. leaders in a separate posting on Twitter. “Congratulations to Joe Biden on becoming the president-elect,” he said. “We hope that he will use the immense power that comes with being the U.S. president for promoting peace and cooperation in the world in general and Afghanistan in particular. The world needs a healing touch,” he added.

46th President

Joe Biden on Saturday defeated U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. elections after winning the state of Pennsylvania and securing the 20 Electoral College votes he needed to cross the 270 votes required for victory. The nail-biting election came down to mail-in ballots, with the Democrat candidate emerging a clear favorite among people who did not vote in person.

Biden’s campaign was built on assuring Americans that his presidency would focus on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus and working to alleviate domestic issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement and ensuring rights for immigrants and other minorities.

In a statement issued after the election was called for him, the president-elect said he was “honored” that America has chosen him to lead. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans—whether you voted for me or not,” he said, in clear message seeking an end to the divisive politics that have defined the Trump presidency. “I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he added.

While Biden has won the elections in Electoral College votes, Trump has yet to concede, vowing to fight the matter in courts. The 45th U.S. president claims that votes were counted “illegally,” though observers maintain he has little legal cover for his claims.