Imran Khan Hopes for Speedy Completion of Afghan Peace Process

In telephone conversation with Afghan President Ghani, Pakistan’s P.M. highlights Islamabad’s contributions to peace process

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday hoped for further growth in the momentum of the Afghan peace process, saying this would help achieve the goals of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement and lead to Intra-Afghan negotiations.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that peace in Afghanistan was of paramount importance and highlighted Islamabad’s positive contribution to the peace process.

Ghani had phoned Khan to extend felicitations for Eidul Azha.

Referring to the various institutional mechanisms between the two neighboring nations, Khan highlighted the importance of working together to further strengthen bilateral relations. He said Pakistan looks forward to the next session of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity at the earliest.

Reciprocating the Eid greetings, Khan noted that the festival had arrived during a time when the international community was facing several challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commiserated with President Ghani on the loss of lives in Afghanistan due to COVID-19, and hoped that the disease would be successfully contained.