Imran Khan Rubbishes Perception of ‘Deal’ to End ‘Azadi March’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday rubbished rumors that he had struck a “deal” with the security establishment prior to calling off his Azadi March, claiming that he had taken the decision in the larger interest of the country and to avoid bloodshed.

“Our workers have been asking why we did not stage a sit-in,” he told a press conference from Peshawar. “I am the man who staged a sit-in for 126 days. It was not difficult for me, but by the time I reached I became aware of the extent of the situation … I knew that there would be bloodshed [if we continued],” he added.

Blaming his supporters’ “passion” on the police action against PTI workers over the past week, he said “everyone” was ready to fight. “Some of our people were so angered by what they said,” he said, referring to several instances of PTI leaders or workers being baton-charged or tear-gassed by police. “The anger at the time, if I had staged a sit-in that day, I can guarantee that there would have been bloodshed,” he said, claiming there was “hatred” against police.

Stressing that the unrest was not the fault of the police, he blamed the government for issuing them orders to take strict action against the marchers. “If there was any violence then it would only have caused chaos in the country,” he said, emphasizing that this was not a weakness.

“I am hearing strange things that a deal was made with the establishment,” he said, reiterating that his only reason for calling off the sit-in was his concern for the country.

According to Khan, he would return to Islamabad after the expiry of his six-day ultimatum if the government did not announce early elections. “This time we will be prepared,” he said, adding that the government, the judiciary and the “neutrals”—a reference to the military—also had time to prepare. He said the PTI’s protesters earlier this week had not been prepared for the way they were attacked by the police after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all blockades. Accusing the government of being “afraid” of the protesters, he alleged that media channels had been pressured to downplay the long march and internet services had been throttled.

Describing his party’s supporters as “heroes” for protesting in the national interest, he claimed they had come out to ensure “true freedom” in the country.

No negotiations

The PTI chairman said that his party would never accept or negotiate with the “imported government” unless it announced early elections as a prerequisite. Reiterating that he considered his current movement a “jihad,” he said he would continue it so long as he was alive.

He also slammed the government’s decision to reduce a fuel subsidy announced by him and hike the prices of all petroleum products by Rs. 30/liter. Accusing the incumbent government of succumbing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s pressure, he questioned if a similar price hike had ever been witnessed in Pakistan before. “When we were raising petrol prices due to a global increase in prices, they criticized us,” he said, adding that a point had come when his government had decided it would no longer impose further burden on the people.

Saying that the government’s decision would impact the prices of all commodities, he said they had been unable to bear the pressure of the IMF, which he linked to the U.S., claiming that “external forces” do not want Pakistan to stand on its own feet. Accusing the government of being unable to manage the country, he claimed the rupee had depreciated and inflation had soared since it assumed charge.

“Look at where Sri Lanka is within a matter of a few months. They are pushing us in that direction,” he claimed, adding that the IMF had also pressured his government to raise fuel prices, but they had resisted its measures. He also reiterated his allegations of a “foreign conspiracy,” maintaining that he was only ousted for going to Russia against the wishes of the U.S.

SC intervention

Regretting that police had resorted to tear-gas shelling at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, Khan said he had written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial asking whether or not his party had the right to stage a peaceful protest. “This is the fundamental right of a citizen … I ask our judiciary, do you think we will remain silent sheep and accept all of this? If you think this, it means that we are pushing the country towards treason. If you do not allow people to stage peaceful protests, what other options will they have left?” he said, adding that the letter sought clarity on the apex court’s position.

“In six days we will find out whether or not the apex court protects out fundamental rights,” he said.

On the electoral reforms passed by the National Assembly and the Senate, the ousted prime minister said his party would challenge in court the government’s attempt to “take away the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis.” He was referring to a clause in the new legislation that removes a requirement for the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure internet voting for overseas Pakistanis from the place of their residence. The government maintains no one has been deprived of any right to vote and they merely want to ensure the sanctity of an individual’s vote. He also questioned why electronic voting machines could not be successfully implemented in Pakistan as they had been in India.

To a question, Khan rejected the perception that his party had relied on “keyboard warriors” to manipulate sentiment on social media, claiming this was not possible. “You need public support to trend any topic; it vanishes if the people don’t support it,” he said. He also supported Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s participation in the long march, claiming he had a right to participate in any political activity.

To another question, he said his party would accept the results of any election that had been conducted “in a proper manner.”