Imran Khan Thanks Iran, Turkey Leaders for Support of Indian Muslims

In tweets, Pakistan’s prime minister expresses sadness over few voices from Muslim world speaking out about atrocities

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday thanked Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for speaking out against the oppression of Muslims in India and Kashmiris in India-Occupied Kashmir.

“I want to thank Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Erdogan for speaking against the oppression and massacre of Muslims in India and Kashmiris in IOJK by the Hindu supremacist Modi regime,” he said on Twitter.

“Sadly, few voices from the Muslim World are speaking out and condemning this,” Khan continued. “More voices are being raised in the West condemning the Hindu Supremacist Modi regime’s massacre of Muslims in India and Kashmiris in IOJK,” he added.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, on Thursday asked the Indian government to confront extremist Hindus and stop the massacre of Indian Muslims to prevent its isolation from the Muslim world. Posting on Twitter, Khamenei referred to the riots in New Delhi in which 46 people have died and over 200 injured, and said the hearts of Muslims across the world were grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India.

The tweet by the Iranian leader came two days after the Iranian Ambassador in New Delhi was summoned to lodge a protest over Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemning the “wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims.”

On Monday, Zarif had tweeted: “For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the well being of ALL Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” drawing the ire of Indian authorities.