Imran Khan Warns of ‘Imminent’ Indian False Flag Operation

Pakistan’s prime minister reiterates concerns that recent actions by New Delhi are a prelude to a staged terror attack

India is preparing a “false flag operation” to divert global attention from its genocide of Kashmiris in India-held Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister shared images of homes razed by security forces in India-held Kashmir in an alleged anti-terror operation.

“At least 15 homes of Kashmiri citizens were torched by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday, as 900,000 security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression,” he said on Twitter. “[India P.M. Narendra] Modi’s Hindutva Supremacist Occupation government is committing war crimes in IOJK [India-held Jammu and Kashmir], including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention,” he added.

In a subsequent tweet, the prime minister reiterated his concerns that “a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide.”

A “false flag operation” refers to any covert operation that is designed to create the appearance that a particular party is responsible. Both Khan and Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa have warned that India is ramping up anti-Pakistan rhetoric as a precursor to such an incident.

This is the second time in a week that the prime minister has alleged that a false flag operation is in the offing. In a series of tweets on May 17, he had similarly alleged that Modi’s “RSS-inspired doctrine” in India-held Kashmir was designed to target innocent Kashmiris through a series of measures.

“First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory,” he said, adding this was part of a three-pronged approach.

“One, try to crush them with brute force [including] using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women and children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; and three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris [especially] youth and isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links,” he said, adding that Delhi wanted to lie to the world and claim indigenous resistance movements were Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

India-held Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region in the Himalayas, has been under a brutal curfew and communications blackout since Aug. 5, 2019, when New Delhi scrapped its special constitutional status, declaring it a formal part of the country. Pakistan has strongly resisted the move, and demanded the right of self-determination for Kashmiris.