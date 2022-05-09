Met Office Warns of another Heatwave this Week

Most parts of Pakistan are predicted to experience “severe” heatwave conditions this week, with temperatures during the daytime to remain 6-9°C above normal levels.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the heatwave conditions are a result of high pressure in the upper atmosphere. “Due to this high pressure, day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from Sunday,” it said.

“Day temperatures are likely to remain 7-9°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,” it said. “Day temperatures are likely to remain 6-8°C above normal in upper and central Sindh, central and south Punjab, and parts of Balochistan,” it added.

The Met Office warned that the very hot and dry weather could place stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards and advised farmers to manage their crop irrigation accordingly. It also stressed that the high temperatures might provoke an increased energy demand and increase the base flow of rivers in this week. “General public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight,” it said, reiterating that “Judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life.”

This is the second time in less than a month that Pakistan is set to experience a heatwave. Last month, temperatures climbed into the mid-40s—a rare occurrence for the generally balmy month of April—with observers noting this was an inevitable result of climate change. Earlier, the month of March 2022 was recorded as the hottest in the South Asian region, with temperatures in Pakistan hitting levels normally considered “normal” for the months of June. The American Geophysical Union, in a report published last year, had warned that deadly heatwaves in South were likely to become “more common” in the future, adding that if authorities did not take steps to curb global warming, the region’s exposure to lethal heat stress could potentially triple.