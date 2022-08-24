NDMA Reports 10 More Deaths Due to Floods

The federal government on Tuesday reiterated its call for donations to help provide relief to Pakistan’s flood-stricken population and initiate the repair and restoration of damaged infrastructure, as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported the total number of deaths caused by rain-related incidents since mid-June had now climbed to 830.

In a video statement from Qatar, where he is on a two-day official visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the nation to contribute generously to the government’s flood relief fund, as hundreds of billions were required to overcome the losses suffered thus far this year. “The current relief operation needs Rs. 80 billion and hundreds of billions of rupees are also required to overcome the losses as well as rehabilitate victims,” he said, adding that the government had already distributed Rs. 37.2 billion in cash relief for people in flood-hit areas. The government has also released Rs. 5 billion, he said, to the NDMA to accelerate its rescue efforts.

According to the government, Rs. 25,000 in immediate cash assistance is being paid to flood victims, while Rs. 1 million would be given in the form of compensation to families of the deceased.

Separately, chairing a meeting of the NDMA in Islamabad on the prevailing flood emergency, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal urged the governments of Balochistan and Sindh to formally requisition the military for help in overcoming the impact of floods. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told the meeting the country needed immediate humanitarian and rescue aid from the international community, as the country could not cope with the situation on its own.

“Right now we are in the seventh spell of a torrential monsoon that has left thousands homeless, 830 dead and 1,348 injured,” she said, summarizing the losses suffered. “From Balochistan, the monsoon system has moved to Sindh where 30 districts are underwater. The magnitude of it can be accessed from the fact that it has rained more than 395 percent in Sindh and 379 percent in Balochistan above the average rainfall,” she said, stressing around 30 districts of Sindh, almost all of Balochistan, and south Punjab were facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

“The Indus is in high floods where the flow of over 600,000 cusecs is expected to cross Guddu and then Sukkur barrages on Aug. 23 and 24, which will bring the katcha area along the Indus underwater, displacing thousands of families,” she warned.

Responding to the government’s calls for aid, the European Union on Tuesday pledged Rs. 76 million to address the urgent needs of people in Jhal Magsi and Lasbela. “The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings,” said E.U.’s Taheeni Thammannagoda. “The E.U. funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time,” she added in a statement.

Sindh

According to the NDMA, 239 people have died and 701 injured due to rain-related incidents in Sindh since mid-June. Additionally, it said, 3,150 livestock had perished; 228,677 homes had been partially damaged; and 104,180 houses had been completely destroyed. The climate change minister said at least 1,989,868 acres of crop had also been completely destroyed, posing a threat to the country’s food security.

In a report, the provincial disaster management authority said Khairpur district, with 41 casualties, had reported the most number of deaths in Sindh. The Government of Sindh, reacting to the forecast of further rains, has announced the closure of all schools and colleges across the province for the next two days. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said special Army helicopters were being flown from Karachi to interior Sindh to expedite rescue and relief efforts.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has appealed to the U.N. to help flood-hit families. Addressing media in Shahdadkot, where he was visiting flooded areas, he said the province needed tents for shelter and rations for food. “I am appealing to the U.N. to help us in this difficult time. Please help with rations and tents. My European tour has been cancelled due to the floods,” he said, warning the poor conditions in relief camps were causing the spread of disease.

Balochistan

Thousands of families remain stranded in Balochistan, as the torrential rainfall has cut off road linkages between the province and the rest of the country. Several villages are now completely underwater, with conditions expected to deteriorate further as more rains are expected over the next two days.

According to the NDMA, the province has reported 225 deaths and 95 injuries so far. It said at least 500,000 livestock had perished, while 710km of roads had been damaged; 19,400 houses partially damages; and 7,167 houses fully destroyed.

South Punjab

In a statement, the ISPR said Pakistan Army helicopters were assisting civil administration in the distribution of relief goods for people living in remote areas of Dera Ghazi Khan district. Thus far, the province has reported 151 deaths and 300 injuries due to torrential downpours.

The NDMA on Tuesday said 202,797 livestock had perished due to the rains thus far, while 33,224 homes were partially damaged and 5,663 completely destroyed. Local residents, speaking with media, have repeatedly complained of government inaction, noting their elected representatives have gone missing since the floods hit and they have been left to their own devices. The provincial government, however, claims it is working to ensure relief for all flood-hit people.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the NDMA reports total casualties have risen to 168, with 228 injuries. It said 676 livestock had perished, while 6,736 homes had been partially damaged and 7,276 fully destroyed. The ISPR has said troops of the Frontier Constabulary are currently assisting the civil administration in flood relief operations in Chitral and other flood-hit areas of the province.

More rains on the way

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa over the next 48 hours. It has warned of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jaccobabad and Sukkur over the next two days, as well as flash floods in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Similarly, the current spell of heavy rains, stressed the PMD, could generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala.