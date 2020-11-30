P.M. Khan Appreciates ISI’s ‘Tireless’ Efforts for National Security

During visit to ISI headquarters, the premier and other military and civilian leaders were briefed on regional, national security situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Rawalpindi, where he was briefed on the regional and national security situation, and appreciated the organization’s tireless efforts.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, ISI Director General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid received Khan upon his arrival at the ISI Headquarters. It said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Nadeem Raza, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza accompanied the prime minister during his tour.

“A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the regional and national security situation,” read the statement. It said that the prime minister had appreciated the tireless efforts of the ISI for national security, and expressed his satisfaction over the force’s professional preparedness.

The visit comes within days of Khan approving the establishment of a National Intelligence Coordination Committee, comprising all the intelligence agencies of Pakistan, under the leadership of the ISI chief. It also came less than a month after Pakistan issued a dossier providing ‘irrefutable’ evidence of India fomenting and funding terrorism in the country, with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urging the international community to act on its revelations and demand India halt its state-sponsored terrorism.