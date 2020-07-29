Pakistan Army Will Respond With ‘Full Might’ if Provoked, Warns COAS

Gen. Bajwa reviews readiness of Tank Al Khalid-1, and praises Heavy Industries Taxila’s capabilities

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday warned that the armed forces would respond “with all our might” if provoked.

“Our defense preparation and operational readiness is to ensure peace within and peace without,” he said during a visit to the Heavy Industries Taxila for the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-1 the to Armored Corps Regiment.

Tank Al Khalid-1 is a joint venture with China and Ukraine, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. It said that during the ceremony, the tank had displayed its capabilities, including mobility, speed, bi-axis gun stabilization of its control system and use of smoke screen to mask movement. “Al Khalid-1 will be handed over to formations, which have critical and decisive role during war,” the military’s media wing added.

According to ISPR, Heavy Industries Taxila Chairman Maj. Gen. Syed Aamer Raza highlighted the ongoing projects and achievements of his corporation and its contributions to the defense industry through a policy of self-reliance.

“The [Chief of Army Staff] expressed his confidence, satisfaction and appreciation for HIT’s state of the art products and capabilities,” read the statement. “[Gen. Bajwa] lauded the efforts of HIT toward attainment of self reliance and manufacturing of world class indigenous defense products, direly needed in evolving security environment,” it added.

