Pakistan-China Ties Increasingly Important for Regional Peace, Says Gen. Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff terms Pakistan Army, Peoples’ Liberation Army ‘brothers in arms’ working together to safeguard collective interests

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that the evolving security situation had resulted in the Pakistan-China partnership becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, he said the relationship between the neighboring states was “unique and robust” and had proven its resilience in the face of multiple challenges.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, he said the PLA and the Pakistan Army were “brothers in arms” and their relationship would continue to contribute towards safeguarding the two nations’ collective interests.

During his address, the Chief of Army Staff felicitated the PLA’s leadership and lauded its role in China’s defense, security and nation-building.

China’s Defense Attaché Maj. Gen. Chen Wenrong thanked the Army chief for hosting the reception, and recalled President Xi Jinping’s view that Pakistan’s armed forces were the mainstay of strategic relations between their two countries. He also said that China and Pakistan were iron brothers, all-weather friends and strategic partners, adding that regardless of how the global situation changed, “we will always stand together in safeguarding our national sovereignty, territorial integrity and maintaining regional peace and stability.”

According to ISPR, the event was also attended by Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong, officials from the Chinese Embassy and officers from all three armed services of Pakistan.