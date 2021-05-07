Pakistan Committed to Safeguarding Sovereignty of Saudi Arabia: Gen. Bajwa

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tells Army chief relations between Riyadh and Islamabad based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust

Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed on Friday as he met the Gulf kingdom’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, the Army chief’s meeting with MBS in Jeddah also included Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defense, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed,” read the statement, adding that the Army chief had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting Saudi Arabia’s territorial integrity, as well as the defense of the two holy mosques.

“The Crown Prince acknowledged Pakistan’s role toward regional peace and stability,” said the ISPR statement. “The Crown Prince also said that relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah,” it added.

Gen. Bajwa flew to Saudi Arabia on May 5, three days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is set to commence a three-day official visit to the Gulf kingdom from tonight (May 7) at the invitation of MBS. According to the Foreign Office, the premier’s visit is expected to feature the signing of several memorandums of understanding between the two nations. He is also expected to discuss the issue of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails.