Pakistan Desires Mutually Beneficial Ties with the E.U.: Gen. Bajwa

Ambassador of European Union calls on Pakistan Army chief and information minister in separate meetings

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Pakistan anticipated enhancing mutually beneficial ties with the European Union based on common interests.

During a meeting with Ambassador of the E.U. Androulla Kaminara, who called on Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, he stressed: “Pakistan values its relations with E.U. and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security situation—particularly ongoing developments in the Afghanistan peace process.

Kaminara, it said, had appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially for the Afghan peace process.

Information meeting

Separately, the E.U. ambassador met Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, with the two exchanging views on the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan. The minister informed the visiting dignitary that Islamabad was undertaking all possible steps to contain the pandemic through timely decisions and effective preventive measures. Kaminara appreciated the steps taken by the Pakistani government to protect people from the pandemic, and also appreciated a rise in the country’s exports despite it.

Chaudhry, according to a statement, conveyed Pakistan’s deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating human rights situation in Gaza City, and stressed upon the envoy that the international community had an obligation to help resolve the situation and facilitate a just solution.

The E.U. ambassador informed Chaudhry that a meeting of the foreign ministers of E.U. member states had been summoned for May 18 to discuss the situation, adding it would coordinate and discuss how the European bloc could best contribute to end the current violence.

Ties between Pakistan and the E.U. have been strained following anti-France riots in the country last month that resulted in the bloc passing a non-binding resolution to re-examine the GSP+ status accorded to the country’s exports.