Pakistan Has Capability to Respond to Any Threat, Vows Gen. Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff inaugurates state-of-the-art Center of Integrated Air Defense Battle Management and appreciates professionalism of air defense personnel

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday emphasized that the country’s security forces had the capability to respond to any threat and warned enemy forces against attempting any “misadventure.”

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Center of Integrated Air Defense Battle Management (CIADBAM), he praised Pakistan’s air defense, noting it had improved and grown significantly over decades. “There is a need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronization to tackle complex and fluid future battlefield challenges,” he said and appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan’s air defense personnel, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

He also expressed complete satisfaction over air defense operational readiness, it added.

During the ceremony, Commander Army Air Defense Command Lt. Gen. Hamooduz Zaman Khan briefed the Chief of Army Staff on air defense battle management procedures and the complete functioning of the newly built CIADBAM.

According to the ISPR, the CIADBAM would provide an integrated environment for synchronized and effective articulation of air defense battle from the top tier of command down to the individual weapon systems. It said that the simulator complex at the facility was capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios, which could be configured and developed as per latest intricacies and challenges of air defense battle.

The Army Air Defense, read the statement issued by the military’s media wing, was equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long-range weapon systems, and was ready to take on any misadventure by the enemy forces in the country’s aerial frontiers.