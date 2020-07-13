Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmiri Right to Self-Determination

In separate postings on Twitter, P.M. Khan and ISPR chief mark 89th Kashmir Martyrs Day

Pakistan on Monday marked Kashmir Martyrs Day with both Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military’s media wing issuing statements claiming their “legitimate freedom struggle” would soon show results.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said the day was a reminder of the “utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris.” He said the losses suffered by the people of Kashmir would never be forgotten.

“Every single drop of blood shed shall not be forgotten or forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, Inshallah,” he added.

Separately, P.M. Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. In a series of posts on Twitter, he said that July 13 marks the 89th Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir.

“Today, on Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir, we salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “The Shuhada of July 13, 1931 were the forefathers of today’s Kashmiri resistance. Their descendants have, generation after generation, laid down their lives for freedom and today they continue to valiantly fight and defy a Hindutva Supremacist regime bent on demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiri people and their identity,” he added.

The prime minister said that Islamabad would never cease its support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. “Pakistan has always stood steadfast for the Kashmiri right to self-determination and will continue to support this just struggle till IOJK [India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir] is liberated from the clutches of Indian illegal occupation. That day is not far,” he added.

Residents of India-held Kashmir have been protesting against Indian rule for decades but the protests gained new ground after New Delhi scrapped the region’s special status on Aug. 5, 2019, and imposed a total communications blackout. Earlier this week, the fourth death anniversary of Kashmiri resistance leader Burhan Wani was commemorated on both sides of the Line of Control for his struggle against Indian occupation forces.