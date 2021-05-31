Pakistan Records 2,117 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 921,053, against 841,241 recoveries and 20,779 deaths, leaving 59,033 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 2,117 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,223 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.05 percent.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Sunday told a press conference that the spread of coronavirus in the province was gradually reducing, as was evident from lower positivity rates and bed occupancy. “People being admitted to hospitals [are fewer] than the number of patients being discharged. The graph is slowly coming down from the plateau,” she said, adding that provincial capital Lahore’s positivity ratio had reduced to 1.5 percent. However, she cautioned against complacency, stressing that if people continued to adopt SOPs and get vaccinated, then the government would be able to “control the pandemic” within the next three to four months.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 921,053 (Tests: 13,221,581)

Punjab – 339,686

Sindh – 317,665

Balochistan – 25,148

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 132,549

Islamabad – 81,195

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,578

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,232

Deaths – 20,779

Recoveries – 841,241

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 921,053. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 43 to 20,779. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,919 to 841,241, or 91.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 59,033 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,947 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,999. The province now has 339,686 confirmed cases; it reported 613 new infections after conducting 22,109 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.77 percent. There were 755 new recoveries recorded, leaving 309,488 fully recovered, and 20,199 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 317,665; it reported 913 new infections on Monday after administering 15,916 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.74 percent. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 5,020, while its recoveries rose by 286 to 287,044. Overall, the province now has 25,601 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 379 new infections after conducting 8,116 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.67 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 132,549. It recorded 13 new deaths and 336 recoveries, raising toll to 4,073 and recoveries to 123,131. There are currently 5,345 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 25,148 with 65 new infections after administering 1,391 tests for a positivity ratio of 4.67 percent. There was 1 death and 158 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 277 fatalities and 23,753 fully recovered. There are now 1,118 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 79 to 81,195 after conducting 3,636 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.17 percent. There were 3 deaths and 173 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 760 casualties; 74,964 recovered; and 5,471 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 6 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 413 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.45 percent; it now has 5,578 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 2 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,358 fully recovered people. There are currently 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 62 to 19,232 after administering 642 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.66 percent. There were 3 deaths and 209 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 543 fatalities and 17,503 fully recovered. It now has 1,186 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 171,033,238 people, with over 3,556,724 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 153,137,277 patients of the 171 million+ infected have recovered thus far.