Pakistan Records 2,566 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 2,566 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 29,801 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.61 percent.

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced that it would allow the entry of foreign visitors from most countries—barring Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Belarus, India, United States, Britain, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates—so long as they were either fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or had been infected and since fully recovered. .Under the new rules, anyone over eight who is not vaccinated must quarantine on arrival in Saudi Arabia for seven days at their own expense, and provide a negative PCR test on the sixth day of their arrival. They must also provide a negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before boarding their flight to the Gulf kingdom.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 882,928. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 135 to 19,752. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,989 to 795,511, or 90.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 67,665 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,361 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 89 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,500. The province now has 328,775 confirmed cases; it reported 1,413 new infections after conducting 12,972 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.89 percent. There were 1,433 new recoveries recorded, leaving 288,809 fully recovered, and 30,466 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 299,913; it reported 719 new infections on Tuesday after administering 10,198 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.05 percent. The province reported 23 deaths, raising toll to 4,824, while its recoveries rose by 666 to 276,742. Overall, the province now has 18,347 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 186 new infections after conducting 3,046 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.11 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 127,224. It recorded 18 new deaths and 314 recoveries, raising toll to 3,804 and recoveries to 115,742. There are currently 7,678 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 23,931 with 65 new infections after administering 1,006 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.46 percent. There were no deaths and 116 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 267 fatalities and 22,617 fully recovered. There are now 1,047 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 150 to 79,371 after conducting 1,999 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent. There were 2 deaths and 344 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 733 casualties; 70,344 recovered; and 8,294 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 5 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 283 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.77 percent; it now has 5,428 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 25 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,245 fully recovered people. There are currently 76 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 28 to 18,286 after administering 297 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.43 percent. There were 3 deaths and 91 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 517 fatalities and 16,012 fully recovered. It now has 1,757 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 164,279,345 people, with over 3,404,457 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 143,004,248 patients of the 164.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.