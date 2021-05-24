Pakistan Records 3,060 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 903,599, against 820,374 recoveries and 20,308 deaths, leaving 62,917 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,060 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 58,670 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent.

The Sindh government over the weekend announced that it was extending restrictions imposed prior to the Eid break to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as the pandemic has surged in the province in the past week. In a press conference, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the restrictions would be extended by two weeks, adding that businesses would have to shut by 6 p.m. daily, and educational institutions would remain closed until “the pandemic has been brought under control.”

Confirmed Cases, Total – 903,599 (Tests: 12,837,818)

Punjab – 334,760

Sindh – 309,647

Balochistan – 24,583

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 129,883

Islamabad – 80,418

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,500

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 18,808

Deaths – 20,308

Recoveries – 820,374

Fully vaccinated people – 1,286,429

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 903,599. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 57 to 20,308. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,693 to 820,374, or 90.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 62,917 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,763 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 16 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,784. The province now has 334,760 confirmed cases; it reported 789 new infections after conducting 22,735 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.47 percent. There were 1,170 new recoveries recorded, leaving 301,609 fully recovered, and 23,367 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 309,647; it reported 1,529 new infections on Monday after administering 21,808 tests, a positivity ratio of 7 percent. The province reported 11 deaths, raising toll to 4,920, while its recoveries rose by 599 to 281,596. Overall, the province now has 23,131 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 470 new infections after conducting 7,533 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 129,883. It recorded 26 new deaths and 490 recoveries, raising toll to 3,950 and recoveries to 119,731. There are currently 6,202 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 24,583 with 66 new infections after administering 1,254 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent. There were no deaths and 116 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 270 fatalities and 23,347 fully recovered. There are now 966 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 106 to 80,418 after conducting 4,162 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.55 percent. There were no deaths and 203 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 745 casualties; 72,142 recovered; and 7,531 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 458 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.93 percent; it now has 5,500 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,291 fully recovered people. There are currently 102 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 69 to 18,808 after administering 720 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.58 percent. There were 4 deaths and 115 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 532 fatalities and 16,658 fully recovered. It now has 1,618 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 167,531,200 people, with over 3,478,418 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 148,547,145 patients of the 167.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.